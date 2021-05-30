Patrick Mahomes has incredibly ambitious goal for Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has had the kind of start to his career that suggests he could break some records down the line. The only one he’s interested in, however, might be the most ambitious target of all.

Mahomes revealed Sunday that he would love to lead the Chiefs to the first ever 20-0 season in light of the new 17th regular season game.

“The only record I have my eyes set on breaking, which would be new this year, would be going 20-0,” Mahomes said, via Timothy Rapp of Bleacher Report. “It’s not really a record to be broken I guess you would say — 19-0 is the record right now — so being able to go 20-0 and being the first one to do that, that would be awesome.”

If you’re Mahomes, you might as well aim high. This will be an incredibly tough target to reach, and that extra week of the regular season probably makes it even tougher given how grueling the season could be.

Mahomes might not be the only player with his sights set on this kind of goal. After all, you can see how much a perfect season would have meant to a different quarterback.