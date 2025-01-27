Patrick Mahomes has message for Josh Allen after beating him again

Patrick Mahomes emerged victorious yet again in a battle with Josh Allen on Sunday, but it does not sound like the Kansas City Chiefs star took any added pleasure in beating his fellow star quarterback.

Mahomes led the Chiefs to a thrilling 32-29 win over the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Allen is now 0-4 in his career against the Chiefs in the postseason, which makes him the first NFL quarterback to ever lose four playoff starts to the same opposing quarterback.

After the game, Mahomes had nothing but praise for Allen. The three-time Super Bowl champion told Michael Silver of The Athletic that he feels badly it had to come down to the Chiefs and Bills again in the AFC.

“I always feel for him — he’s a great player, an amazing competitor and an awesome dude who I respect so much,” Mahomes said. “I’m sorry it had to be us. But, you know, we compete, and someone has to win.”

Mahomes made similar remarks when he spoke with Albert Breer of The MMQB following Sunday’s win. Breer asked if it was any sweeter for the Chiefs that they beat the Bills once again to advance to the Super Bowl.

“Not necessarily,” Mahomes said. “I have so much respect for Josh. I feel like he’s a friend. You have to beat the best in order to get to the Super Bowl. He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the league. He’s up there in the top four, five in quarterbacks. I know I was going to have to play one of these guys. The AFC’s loaded. And it’s not just me. He played his tail off today.”

The four losses certainly are not solely on Allen. He has actually played well against Kansas City in the playoffs. Allen led a game-tying touchdown drive late on Sunday, but Buffalo’s defense could not get the stops when needed.

One stat illustrated just how well both Allen and Mahomes have played against one another in the postseason.

There have been 4 playoff games all-time where 2 QBs combined for: 400+ passing yards

80+ rushing yards

65.0% completions

3 or more 25+ yard completions

5+ total TDs

no more than 1 turnover All 4 were between Josh Allen & Patrick Mahomes. pic.twitter.com/imEIkYUihs — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) January 27, 2025

The Bills were also screwed by what appeared to be a crucial officiating mistake when they were leading in the fourth quarter.

Allen probably would have at least one Super Bowl appearance by now if he did not have to go through Mahomes and the Chiefs every year. Mahomes understands that as well as anyone.