Patrick Mahomes’ knee appeared to pop on tackle

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered an ugly-looking left knee injury in the final moments of his team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.

Mahomes tried to make a throw while on the run during the second half of Sunday’s game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. Replays were very concerning, as they showed that Mahomes’ left knee almost popped while he planted his leg on the ground.

Mahomes’ entire knee buckled in ugly fashion after he made the throw.

Mahomes left knee buckles and he has left the game pic.twitter.com/a0dkUXynjE — Rate the Refs (@Rate_the_Refs) December 14, 2025

After briefly spending time in the injury tent, Mahomes was helped to the locker room. He was putting virtually no weight on his left leg as he went down the tunnel.

Patrick Mahomes can’t even walk.



He was helped to the locker room, game has ended. Chiefs have been eliminated 💔 pic.twitter.com/MwMUPufiD3 — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) December 14, 2025

The Chiefs wound up losing 16-13, a defeat that eliminated them from the playoffs combined with other results around the league.

Mahomes was already dealing with some sort of left knee issue coming into the game, and it kept him out of practices during the week. It remains to be seen how severe his injury is, but with Kansas City now eliminated from playoff contention, it makes sense for the Chiefs to treat him with extreme caution if he even can come back in 2025.