Patrick Mahomes makes big Las Vegas-related promise to Chiefs teammates

Patrick Mahomes has given his Kansas City Chiefs teammates a little extra incentive to work hard leading up to the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl LVIII will be played at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, which marks the first time that the big game is being held in Sin City. Mahomes was asked this week about the challenges of staying focused while surrounded by all the temptations Las Vegas has to offer. The quarterback said he promised his teammates he will bring them on a return trip to Vegas to enjoy the fun stuff if they beat the San Francisco 49ers.

“This is a business trip. I told the guys that if we win I’ll bring everyone back to Vegas to celebrate,” Mahomes said.

If the Chiefs win the Super Bowl, many players will probably stay in Vegas for a few days to celebrate. Maybe that is Mahomes’ way of saying he will pick up the tab, though the team would undoubtedly cover a lot of it.

Mahomes and the Chiefs will have a lot of people rooting against them on Sunday, but that is a role they seem to have embraced. The thought of rubbing their success in the naysayers faces while partying on their quarterback’s dime should help fuel KC players even further.