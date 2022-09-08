Patrick Mahomes has message about Chiefs for fantasy football owners

Patrick Mahomes has some bad news for anybody relying on the Kansas City Chiefs’ receivers in fantasy this season.

The Chiefs quarterback Mahomes spoke with reporters this week and offered a message for fantasy football owners hoping to cash in on the team’s receiving situation in 2022.

“Every single week, it’s going to be someone different,” said Mahomes of his wide receivers, per Rob Collins of FOX4 in Kansas City. “So I’m sorry to all you fantasy football guys. But it’s gonna come from everywhere, so you’re gonna have to, kind of, choose the right guy every week.

Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is virtually a shoo-in to lead the team in overall receiving this year. But when it comes to Kansas City’s traditional wideouts, there is a major void to fill now that Tyreek Hill is in Miami. This offseason saw the Chiefs bring in JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in free agency before drafting Skyy Moore out of Western Michigan in the second round. With veteran Mecole Hardman also still in the mix, any of those guys could be the receiver du jour in any given week.

Based on the rumors that we heard in recent months, one particular player may have a leg up on the rest of his fellow KC wideouts. But with Mahomes’ apparent commitment to spreading out the wealth, the Chiefs’ receivers situation may be a little too volatile for many fantasy owners’ likings.