Patrick Mahomes posts a message hours after his brutal knee injury

Patrick Mahomes is speaking out after the most challenging day of his NFL career.

The Kansas City Chiefs were officially eliminated from playoff spot contention for the first time in the Mahomes era with a 16-13 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. An even bigger gut punch though was what happened to the Chiefs star quarterback Mahomes in the fourth quarter at GEHA Field in Kansas City, Mo.

After making a throw on the run, Mahomes’ left knee buckled on him as he planted it into the turf. Slow motion replays appeared to show Mahomes’ knee popping at the moment of impact (see the video here).

Just under three hours after suffering the injury, Mahomes penned a notable message to social media. He admitted that he was hurting emotionally but promised that he would be “back stronger than ever.”

“Don’t know why this had to happen,” Mahomes wrote. “And not going to lie it’s [sic] hurts. But all we can do now is Trust in God and attack every single day over and over again. Thank you Chiefs kingdom for always supporting me and for everyone who has reached out and sent prayers. I Will be back stronger than ever.”

The Chiefs have yet to reveal the severity of Mahomes’ knee injury. But based on the tone of that message, it is safe to say that the three-time Super Bowl MVP is dealing with a serious issue.

On the bright side for Mahomes, he can now focus fully on his rehab with Kansas City formally eliminated from postseason contention. Mahomes has roughly nine months to go before the start of the 2026 NFL season, and it sounds like the 30-year-old star is already ready to attack the recovery process hard.