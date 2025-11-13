Patrick Mahomes has a message for players who bet on sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has seen the sports betting scandals that have been erupting across professional leagues, and he has a very straightforward way of making sure he never gets involved in one.

He stays as far away as he can.

Mahomes was asked on Wednesday for his thoughts on the gambling scandals that have rocked the NBA and MLB in recent weeks. He said the NFL and NFL Players Association do a good job of letting players know what is allowed and what isn’t, but Mahomes does not partake in legal gambling, either. The three-time Super Bowl champion feels his life is too good to risk messing something up.

“I just stay away from it, just because I don’t want to put myself in that position,” Mahomes told reporters. “That’s something that, your life’s so great, why mess with it?”

Mahomes also acknowledged that the legalization of gambling has led to some strange interactions with fans. He offered advice for those fans as well.

“I think more than anything to me, it gets weird sometimes when you have fans talking about it, because you’re just trying to go out there and live your life and play the game. Sometimes they get really attached, even more than a regular fan, because they have money on the line,” Mahomes said. “For me to them, I would say don’t do anything that you can’t recuperate or live without.”

Patrick Mahomes weighs in on sports betting.



He says, "I just stay away from it. I don't want to put myself in that position. Your life is so great, why mess with it?"#Chiefs l #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/cISC2FqHli — Sports Radio 810 WHB (@SportsRadio810) November 12, 2025

Mahomes makes an average of $45 million per year with the Chiefs. He is more than set financially, so it would be idiotic for him to risk ruining his career for the chance to make money gambling. Unfortunately, professional athletes who are in similar positions have taken that risk and paid the price.

Several athletes have thrown their careers away and potentially much worse because of their involvement in sports betting schemes. Mahomes insists he is never going to put himself in a spot to have that happen.