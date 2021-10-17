Patrick Mahomes’ mother lobbies for rule change after QB’s interception

Patrick Mahomes continued his recent struggles in Sunday’s game against Washington, but he threw an interception early on that was not his fault. His mother wants the stat sheet to reflect that.

Mahomes threw an interception deep in Washington territory early in the second quarter. The ball should have been caught, as it was right on-target and bounced off Tyreek Hill’s hands.

That bounced off of Tyreek Hill, but Mahomes now has his 7th interception of the 2021 season. He had 6 all of last year. pic.twitter.com/AKWNAZugAg — Ben Heisler (@bennyheis) October 17, 2021

Mahomes’ mother, Randi, had no problem throwing Hill under the bus. She immediately took to Twitter and lobbied for the NFL to stop counting passes that bounce off receivers’ hands as interceptions.

Ok PEOPLE that should not be an interception on the QB… that should be a fumble or anything else.. just putting it out there.. GO CHIEFS.. — Randi Mahomes (@tootgail) October 17, 2021

That’s not going to happen, mom.

Mahomes threw another pick deep in the red zone near the end of the first half. His mother didn’t have anything to say about that one, which is no surprise considering it may have been the worst pick of the Kansas City Chiefs star’s career.

ANOTHER INT by Mahomes, I don't think his mom can blame someone else for this one. He has thrown 15 INTs in his past 15 starts, maybe the league is starting figure him out? we'll see.pic.twitter.com/DI6QnjF0Dl — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2021

The Chiefs simply have not been able to find a rhythm this season. Their defense has been horrible, but that wasn’t the issue on Sunday. It seems like Steve Young was spot on with his harsh assessment of the reigning AFC champs last week.