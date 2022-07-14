Patrick Mahomes has clever way of skirting NFL endorsement rule

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a way around an NFL rule about beer commercials — sort of.

While NFL players endorse products all the time, they are, by rule, not allowed to directly endorse beer. Mahomes found a way to get around that by partnering with Coors Light to promote a flashlight in an ad with a lot of not-so-subtle references to the beer itself.

Introducing The Coors Light. Get your The Coors Light at https://t.co/i6C9th3Uyw 🔦🏔 pic.twitter.com/zkmJ88XFcF — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 13, 2022

Coors even went to the effort of producing an actual flashlight to legitimize the ad, and sold a limited amount to benefit Mahomes’ charitable foundation. As of Thursday, the flashlights had already sold out.

How many different ways can NFL players find to skirt the beer ad ban without actually violating the rule? Maybe Mahomes will start a trend and we can find out, though he’s not necessarily a pioneer in this instance.