 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, July 14, 2022

Patrick Mahomes has clever way of skirting NFL endorsement rule

July 14, 2022
by Grey Papke
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes found a way around an NFL rule about beer commercials — sort of.

While NFL players endorse products all the time, they are, by rule, not allowed to directly endorse beer. Mahomes found a way to get around that by partnering with Coors Light to promote a flashlight in an ad with a lot of not-so-subtle references to the beer itself.

Coors even went to the effort of producing an actual flashlight to legitimize the ad, and sold a limited amount to benefit Mahomes’ charitable foundation. As of Thursday, the flashlights had already sold out.

How many different ways can NFL players find to skirt the beer ad ban without actually violating the rule? Maybe Mahomes will start a trend and we can find out, though he’s not necessarily a pioneer in this instance.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus