Patrick Mahomes has funny request for media ahead of NFL Combine

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is bracing himself for a rough week with the NFL Combine looming.

Though he has become one of the game’s most dominant quarterbacks, Mahomes is still occasionally teased about his underwhelming showing at the 2017 Combine. Most notably, he ran a 4.80 40-yard dash, which is not all that remarkable.

That time gained some attention two years ago, when NFL Network overlaid his run with that of quarterback Desmond Ridder, whose time bested Mahomes’ by over 0.3 seconds. Mahomes was jokingly offended at the time that it came up again.

Two years later, Mahomes is bracing himself again. On Wednesday, he kindly requested on social media that NFL Network not embarrass him again.

As the combine starts this week! All i ask is that @nflnetwork doesn’t use my 40 overlay anymore 😂😂😂 — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 28, 2024

If it wasn’t going to happen before, it probably will now. If anything, they are being kind by pointing out that Michael Vick beat Mahomes’ combine time at age 40.

Mahomes can obviously take the joke. These days, he is compared to the greatest quarterbacks ever, so he can probably endure some ribbing over a mediocre 40 time.