Look: Patrick Mahomes in walking boot following toe surgery

Patrick Mahomes is recovering from offseason toe surgery, and now we have some evidence.

Mahomes’ fiancee Brittany Matthews shared a photo on Instagram Saturday. She said that she and Mahomes were out for a date the night before and all she did was look at photos of their baby daughter.

You’ll notice in the picture she shared that Mahomes was in a walking boot.

Mahomes underwent surgery about a month ago to address his turf toe.

Source: #Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes will undergo surgery tomorrow to repair a torn plantar plate in his foot, also known as turf toe. The rehab will be several months, but he’s expected to make a full recovery. Noted foot specialist Dr. Robert Anderson will perform the procedure. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) February 9, 2021

Mahomes suffered a toe injury in the Kansas City Chiefs’ Divisional Round playoff win against the Cleveland Browns. The injury limited the quarterback’s mobility in the next two rounds of the playoffs, including the Super Bowl loss to Tampa Bay.

The surgery was said to have gone well and is expected to sideline Mahomes for three months. The former NFL MVP did his best not to make any excuses and said he was close to 100 percent for the Super Bowl.