Patrick Mahomes’ status for Week 16 against Texans revealed

December 19, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes suffered a new ankle injury during the Kansas City Chiefs’ win over the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, but the star quarterback is planning to play through it.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters on Wednesday that Mahomes will “most likely” start against the Houston Texans in Week 16. Reid said he has once again been amazed by how quickly Mahomes has recovered.

“He worked out this week, full. He’ll most likely end up playing,” Reid said. “We’ll just see how things work out today. … That guy, he’s so mentally tough. It’s just a mindset he has going into it. So where he was a few days ago, yeah, I’d probably say it was a long shot. But he’s done well with it.”

Mahomes hinted early in the week that he was planning to play against Houston. The two-time NFL MVP spoke about the importance of securing the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Mahomes basically said he would rather play through his injury now to help the Chiefs earn a bye so he can rest later.

The Chiefs are 13-1 and have already clinched the AFC West. They can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two more wins or one win and a Buffalo Bills loss.

Mahomes has a history of playing through ankle injuries. One Texans player this week issued a warning to Mahomes about playing hurt, but we doubt the quarterback will be intimidated.

