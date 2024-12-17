Patrick Mahomes drops strong hint about his status for Week 16

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is dealing with another ankle injury, but he does not seem overly concerned about how it will impact him in Week 16 and beyond.

Mahomes suffered his latest ankle injury when his legs got caught underneath him while he was being hit by two defenders in Sunday’s 21-7 win over Cleveland Browns. Though he appeared to be in significant pain, tests have since revealed that Mahomes has a mild sprain and no structural damage.

Mahomes spoke with reporters on Tuesday about the injury. While he did not say whether he will suit up against the Houston Texans on Saturday night, the two-time NFL MVP insisted he is already feeling a lot better. He then spoke about the importance of securing a No. 1 seed in the playoffs.

“If you go out there and win two games, you’re gonna have a long break more than likely with that Week 18 game,” Mahomes said. “Even if you’re waiting to play that game, you’re gonna have another extended amount of time. So, just as important as it is to get healthy it is to get that No. 1 seed. If you can get through these games and win these games against two great opponents, it will give you some momentum going into the playoffs and hopefully give you a little bit of a break there at the end.”

Mahomes to ⁦@SamMcDowell11⁩ question about how to view big picture of his health/postseason implications: pic.twitter.com/wdUc9JwQJb — Vahe Gregorian (@vgregorian) December 17, 2024

The Chiefs are 13-1 and have already clinched the AFC West. They can clinch the No. 1 seed in the AFC with two more wins or one win and a Buffalo Bills loss.

After they host the Texans on Saturday night, the Chiefs will travel to Pittsburgh to face the Steelers just four days later on Christmas Day. The point Mahomes was making is that if Kansas City takes care of business over the next two games, he will be able to rest his ankle in Week 18 and then with a first-round playoff bye.

Mahomes has a history of playing through ankle injuries. With the way he spoke on Tuesday, it would be a surprise if he doesn’t do it again in Week 16.