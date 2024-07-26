Patrick Mahomes responds to Raiders’ viral puppet video

It’s only training camp, but the Las Vegas Raiders have already poked the bear.

In a viral video that began circulating on Thursday, Raiders players and fans can be seen playing with — and laughing at — a Kermit the Frog puppet wearing a Patrick Mahomes jersey, adorned with a wig meant to replicate Mahomes’ hair. The puppet, which appeared to have been brought by a fan, generated a lot of laughter and mockery, with someone in the background mocking Mahomes’ “I’m here” trash talk directed at the Raiders’ Maxx Crosby in a 2022 game.

The video got deleted. Here’s a re-upload: pic.twitter.com/PLzMfIvP2N — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 25, 2024

The video has since been deleted, but not before Mahomes saw it. Asked about it Friday, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback did not have much to say, but made clear he had made a mental note about it.

Patrick Mahomes is a media master. His answer on the Raiders Kermit video circulating… “it’ll get handled when it gets handled”… and the last part… 🤫 pic.twitter.com/2FM1tPjYpw — Lexi (@lexiosborne) July 26, 2024

“It’ll get handled when it gets handled,” Mahomes said.

This seems like a convenient spot to note that the Chiefs face the Raiders on the road in Week 8, then host them at Arrowhead Stadium on Black Friday.

This is a division rivalry that seems to be heating up. The Raiders want to knock the Chiefs off the top of the AFC West, and are not hiding from the desire to take Mahomes down a few pegs. Mahomes, of course, will be taking notes about the trash talk.