Patrick Mahomes has great reaction to being trolled over 40-yard dash again

Patrick Mahomes kindly asked NFL Network to cut him some slack during this year’s scouting combine by not mocking him over his 40-yard dash time, but that request has officially been denied.

Mahomes ran the 40-yard dash in 4.80 seconds at the 2017 NFL Scouting Combine, which is average for a quarterback but underwhelming for one with his mobility. The Kansas City Chiefs star has been mocked over the 40 time on numerous occasions since.

On Wednesday, Mahomes took to social media to jokingly ask NFL Network to lay off him this year. The producers responded by showing an overlay of Florida State defensive tackle Braden Fiske running a better 40 than Mahomes. The same clip showed 356-pound Texas defensive tackle T’Vondre Sweat coming in behind Mahomes, with Rich Eisen joking that Mahomes should be “happy to finish second” for the first time in his life.

Mahomes had to have known that was coming, especially after he brought it up the day before. As expected, he was a great sport about it.

The fact that Mahomes ran a 4.80 is even further proof that the 40-yard dash often means very little. Mahomes just won his third Super Bowl and is more than capable of making plays with his legs. Despite that, NFL Network is determined to never let fans forget his unathletic display.