Patrick Mahomes responds to photo of twin Dylan Raiola

Patrick Mahomes responded on Wednesday to the photo of Dylan Raiola that went viral.

Nebraska shared photos on social media Wednesday of Cornhuskers football players arriving for their training camp. Raiola, a top quarterback prospect, arrived looking just like Mahomes.

Looks more like your doppelganger 😂 pic.twitter.com/D4k4iuW4rt — Brad Henson Productions (@BradHensonPro) July 31, 2024

People couldn’t believe the resemblance and just how much Raiola’s style was like Mahomes’. The Kansas City Chiefs is embracing the similarities.

“That’s my lil cuzzo,” Mahomes wrote on X in response.

That’s my lil cuzzo https://t.co/JERaDk44ix — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) July 31, 2024

The implication is that he and Raiola are buddies.

Dylan is the son of Dominic Raiola, who played center for the Detroit Lions from 2001-2014. Dominic played college ball at Nebraska, and now Dylan will be too. The Huskers — and Mahomes — are excited to see what Dylan does.