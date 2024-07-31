 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, July 31, 2024

Patrick Mahomes responds to photo of twin Dylan Raiola

July 31, 2024
by Larry Brown
Read
Patrick Mahomes smiling

Jan 8, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) before the game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Mahomes responded on Wednesday to the photo of Dylan Raiola that went viral.

Nebraska shared photos on social media Wednesday of Cornhuskers football players arriving for their training camp. Raiola, a top quarterback prospect, arrived looking just like Mahomes.

People couldn’t believe the resemblance and just how much Raiola’s style was like Mahomes’. The Kansas City Chiefs is embracing the similarities.

“That’s my lil cuzzo,” Mahomes wrote on X in response.

The implication is that he and Raiola are buddies.

Dylan is the son of Dominic Raiola, who played center for the Detroit Lions from 2001-2014. Dominic played college ball at Nebraska, and now Dylan will be too. The Huskers — and Mahomes — are excited to see what Dylan does.

Article Tags

Dylan RaiolaPatrick Mahomes
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus