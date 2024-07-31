Everyone said the same thing about Dylan Raiola’s arrival at Nebraska

Nebraska welcomed highly-touted quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola to campus on Wednesday, and pretty much everyone had the same thing to say about his look.

Nebraska football’s X account posted an image of Raiola arriving on campus. People were immediately struck by his physical resemblance to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The resemblance was so obvious that pretty much everyone made the same sort of joke about it.

Man, Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola really stole Patrick Mahomes' whole flow — word for word, bar for bar… pic.twitter.com/d0INUEDgId — College Sports Only (@CollegeSportsO) July 31, 2024

Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola is just Patrick Mahomes at home 📸: @HuskerFootball https://t.co/4oWaYkEGAS pic.twitter.com/pVr2oH0iV6 — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) July 31, 2024

Dylan Raiola looks like Patrick Mahomes in a movie about Travis Kelce https://t.co/C7cHCt3rMG — Kasan J. Ocadiz (@KasanOcadiz) July 31, 2024

To be clear, Mahomes and Raiola have been photographed together in the past — just in case there were any conspiracy theories forming here.

Before you ask “has anyone ever seen Patrick Mahomes & Dylan Raiola in the same room before…?” Yes, yes they have. https://t.co/wGj3SWi90Y pic.twitter.com/8ZA44tAaSf — Ben Stevens (@BenScottStevens) July 31, 2024

Raiola, consistently ranked the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, had initially committed to Ohio State, then Georgia, before committing to Nebraska, where his father Dominic played. If he can perform anywhere close to Mahomes levels, the Cornhuskers will be thrilled.