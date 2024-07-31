 Skip to main content
July 31, 2024

Everyone said the same thing about Dylan Raiola’s arrival at Nebraska

July 31, 2024
by Grey Papke
Dylan Raiola posing for a photo

Sept. 20, 2022; Chandler, Arizona; USA; Chandler quarterback Dylan Riaola poses for a portrait at Chandler High School. Photo Credit: Patrick Breen/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK

Nebraska welcomed highly-touted quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola to campus on Wednesday, and pretty much everyone had the same thing to say about his look.

Nebraska football’s X account posted an image of Raiola arriving on campus. People were immediately struck by his physical resemblance to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

The resemblance was so obvious that pretty much everyone made the same sort of joke about it.

To be clear, Mahomes and Raiola have been photographed together in the past — just in case there were any conspiracy theories forming here.

Raiola, consistently ranked the top quarterback prospect in the 2024 class, had initially committed to Ohio State, then Georgia, before committing to Nebraska, where his father Dominic played. If he can perform anywhere close to Mahomes levels, the Cornhuskers will be thrilled.

