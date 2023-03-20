Patrick Mahomes responds to shoutout from Kansas State basketball team

It sounds like Patrick Mahomes will be an honorary Wildcat for the rest of the NCAA Tournament.

The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Mahomes got a shoutout Sunday from the Kansas State basketball team. On a crucial late-game inbounds situation during their game against Kentucky, Kansas State drew up a creative play to get the ball in, calling it the “Mahomes.” You can see video of the play here.

Mahomes acknowledged the shoutout in a post to his Twitter page, replying with three flexing emojis.

The two-time NFL MVP Mahomes is known for his imaginative ways at the QB position, whether it be unique playcalls or stunning trick throws. As a two-time Super Bowl champion now as well, Mahomes is clearly doing something right.

Kansas State will be hoping for a bit of that magic themselves as they move on to face Michigan State in the Sweet Sixteen. Perhaps the Wildcats should turn to some of Mahomes’ famous good luck charms too.