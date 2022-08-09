Video: Patrick Mahomes shows off impressive trick throws during practice

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely known for his incredible sidearm throws and the occasional flashy pass during games, and he showed off a few more during Tuesday’s practice.

Mahomes looked to be playing a game where the objective was to hit the crossbar of the goalpost. Doing so with his conventional throwing style would likely have been too easy for the four-time Pro Bowler, so Mahomes chose to make the game more challenging.

The 26-year-old uncorked a behind-the-back pass with his right hand from the 20 yard line that nailed the crossbar. He then hit the bar flush with a virtually perfect spiral thrown with his left hand from a similar distance.

Slingin' em behind the back AND left-handed 😨 @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/h0tNgqr97S — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) August 9, 2022

Mahomes has broken out a behind-the-back pass once already during training camp. During the first week of camp in late July, Mahomes was captured working on a special behind-the-back pitch play with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (see video here).

There have been some occasions where Mahomes’ flashy throws have not yielded a positive result. He attempted a no-look pass against the Los Angeles Chargers last September that did not work out in his favor.