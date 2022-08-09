 Skip to main content
Video: Patrick Mahomes shows off impressive trick throws during practice

August 9, 2022
by Alex Evans
Patrick Mahomes throwing

Nov 22, 2020; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) throws against the Las Vegas Raiders during the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is widely known for his incredible sidearm throws and the occasional flashy pass during games, and he showed off a few more during Tuesday’s practice.

Mahomes looked to be playing a game where the objective was to hit the crossbar of the goalpost. Doing so with his conventional throwing style would likely have been too easy for the four-time Pro Bowler, so Mahomes chose to make the game more challenging.

The 26-year-old uncorked a behind-the-back pass with his right hand from the 20 yard line that nailed the crossbar. He then hit the bar flush with a virtually perfect spiral thrown with his left hand from a similar distance.

Mahomes has broken out a behind-the-back pass once already during training camp. During the first week of camp in late July, Mahomes was captured working on a special behind-the-back pitch play with running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (see video here).

There have been some occasions where Mahomes’ flashy throws have not yielded a positive result. He attempted a no-look pass against the Los Angeles Chargers last September that did not work out in his favor.

