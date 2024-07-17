Patrick Mahomes has stern message for Chiefs’ rookie WR

The Kansas City Chiefs landed one of the top wide receivers in the 2024 NFL Draft when they took Xavier Worthy in the first round, and Patrick Mahomes has very high expectations for the rookie.

Worthy has sat out most on-field work this offseason due to a hamstring issue. With the Chiefs holding a three-day training camp for quarterbacks and rookies on Wednesday, Mahomes said this week that there are no plans to ease Worthy into the team’s offense.

“There’s no easing [him in],” Mahomes said, via ESPN’s Adam Teicher. “He’s going to have to be ready to go. We got a lot of competition on this offense.

Mahomes said Worthy has done a lot of “mental work” in recent weeks but that it is “time to go now” for the former Texas star. Mahomes pointed to how Rashee Rice played a significant role in the Chiefs’ offense as a rookie last season.

“Y’all saw it with Rashee [Rice] last year and some of the throwing-up days he had. We’re going to push you to the limit and prepare yourself to be ready to go for the season,” the three-time Super Bowl champion added. “That’s not just him. That’s everybody and everybody has to have that mentality when they come into camp.”

Rice, of course, has gotten himself into all kinds of trouble this offseason. The NFL has yet to announce disciplinary action for him, but the Chiefs have been bracing for a significant suspension. Worthy could take on an even bigger role right out of the gate if Rice misses time.

Worthy has the potential to be an unstoppable playmaker in Kansas City’s offense. He ran the fastest 40-yard dash time in NFL Combine history earlier this year. He could provide the Chiefs with the big-play threat they have been missing since Tyreek Hill’s departure, which is why Mahomes is anxious to get the rookie acclimated as quickly as possible.