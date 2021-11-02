Patrick Mahomes has interesting theory behind Chiefs’ struggles

The Kansas City Chiefs have been one of the biggest disappointments in the NFL so far in 2021. Patrick Mahomes thinks he knows why.

The Chiefs quarterback told ESPN’s Lisa Salters in a pre-game interview on “Monday Night Football” that he felt some of the team’s issues are related to focus. Mahomes said that he and some of his teammates had been so focused on winning in the playoffs after last year’s Super Bowl loss that they lost sight of the regular season.

“We expected to be in the playoffs. We expected to have another chance at going to the Super Bowl,” Mahomes said. “But it takes the daily process of every single day to make it there, and we’re noticing that now, that we’ve got to go back to the drawing board and put in that work.”

The Chiefs are still getting plenty of yardage, but they came into Monday night leading the league in turnovers. A lot of their issues are down to sloppiness and preventable mistakes. That suggests it can be turned around, and it would serve as evidence to support Mahomes’ thinking.

There are definitely some indications that the Chiefs’ heads have not been in the right place lately. Fortunately, they have plenty of time to refocus and turn the season around.