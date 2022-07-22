Patrick Mahomes shares thoughts on wild QB market

You could easily make the argument that Patrick Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL, but the Kansas City Chiefs star suddenly ranks fourth at his position in average annual salary. That is not something that bothers him.

Kyler Murray agreed to a massive extension with the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday that will pay him an average annual salary of $46.1 million. That places him just barely ahead of Deshaun Watson’s $46 million and behind only Aaron Rodgers and his $50.2 million, according to the latest figures from OverTheCap.com. Mahomes earns an average of $45 million per year after he signed a 10-year, $450 million deal two offseasons ago.

Mahomes was asked on Friday how he feels about the quarterback market continuing to skyrocket. He said he has already made plenty of money.

#Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on the rising QB market: "I think I've made enough money on and off the football field that it won't matter at the end of the day." — Charles Goldman (@goldmctNFL) July 22, 2022

Mahomes will likely fall even further down the salary list, but that is how the quarterback market works. Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow and Justin Herbert will probably all surpass him next.

At first glance, Mahomes’ contract with the Chiefs looks like a lifetime deal. However, there is no dead cap money beyond 2025. He will still be under 30 at that point, so it is certainly possible he will sign another monstrous contract a few years from now.