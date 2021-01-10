Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady left impressed with Taylor Heinicke

Taylor Heinicke’s surprisingly stellar play was the story despite his team’s loss on Saturday night, and the third-string quarterback left even his fellow NFL stars impressed.

Heinicke started for Washington against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their NFC Wild Card game on Saturday night in place of Alex Smith. He threw for 306 yards, a touchdown, an interception, and rushed for 46 yards and a touchdown.

His incredible dive into the pylon for a touchdown in the third quarter left even Patrick Mahomes impressed.

Bro what!?!?! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2021

Mahomes loved the show Heinicke was putting on.

Regardless of the outcome what a great game by Heinicke! — Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) January 10, 2021

Then after Heinicke threw a beautiful touchdown pass in the end zone to Steven Sims Jr., Tom Brady reacted by saying “unbelievable.”

Taylor Heinicke delivers a *dime* and Tom Brady says "that's unbelievable" pic.twitter.com/C6kRajb6uK — CJ Fogler #BlackLivesMatter (@cjzero) January 10, 2021

Brady’s Bucs prevailed 31-23, but Heinicke sure made it a heck of a game. He rightly earned the respect of his peers with that performance.