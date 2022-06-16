Patrick Mahomes reacts to Tyreek Hill podcast comments

Tyreek Hill’s controversial podcast comments caught the attention of his former quarterback in Kansas City.

Hill sounded off on the Chiefs in the first episode of his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said.” Hill accused the Chiefs of not utilizing him properly, and even made a surprising comparison between Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa.

Mahomes was asked about the comments Thursday, and he suggested that Hill was just trying to make sure his podcast was worth listening to.

“I’m surprised a little just because I felt like we love Tyreek here. We’ve always loved him. We still love him,” Mahomes said, via Myles Simmons of Pro Football Talk. “I saw him out at Formula 1 in Miami and everything like that. But I’m sure it had something to do with trying to get his podcast some stuff, get it rolling. But definitely I still love Tyreek. He’s a one-of-a-kind player.”

Mahomes obviously has nothing to gain from making an issue out of Hill’s podcast. The wide receiver is with the Miami Dolphins now, and he has his own priorities. One of them certainly seems to be publicly boosting Tagovailoa, which is sensible given how much Hill’s success or failure is tied to his quarterback.