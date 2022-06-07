Tyreek Hill offers latest endorsement for Tua Tagovailoa

Tyreek Hill continues to take on a role as Tua Tagovailoa’s top public defender.

Hill has consistently defended Tagovailoa from criticism of the Miami Dolphins quarterback’s arm strength and ability to hit Hill in stride. This time, Hill appeared on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” Monday to point out that he has succeeded in the past with quarterbacks who aren’t on Tagovailoa’s level.

Tyreek Hill on @gmfb on the idea that Tua doesn't have the arm to excel with Hill 🗣️ "I just want people to understand that I went for 150 [yards] with Matt Moore as my QB versus the Minnesota Vikings… I love Matt Moore, but Tua T[agovailoa] is 10 Matt Moores" — Justin Hier (@HierJustin) June 6, 2022

“I just want people to understand that I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my QB versus the Minnesota Vikings,” Hill said. “I love Matt Moore, but Tua T is 10 Matt Moores.”

Hill is referencing a game in Week 9 of the 2019 season, when Moore started for the Kansas City Chiefs with Patrick Mahomes out with a dislocated kneecap. Hill did, in fact, catch six passes for 140 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a respectable six passes for 76 yards a week prior to that game against Green Bay with Moore throwing to him.

Hill’s point is certainly well-taken. Still, he’s having to do a lot of PR work for his quarterback. Plus, even he admitted he was initially unsure of his new quarterback, so the questions are somewhat valid.