 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, June 11, 2022

Tyreek Hill makes surprising claim about Patrick Mahomes

June 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet.

Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.

Hill had a lot to say in the podcast, and quite a bit of it was him trying to assert his importance to his quarterbacks. At one point, he remarked that he wanted everyone to remember how much easier he made life for Mahomes.

Hill continues to defend Tagovailoa with increasing frequency. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has been criticized and questioned over his arm strength and whether he will be able to make the most of Hill. Hill, for his part, has repeatedly stated that he has no worries about that.

The comparisons to Mahomes are certainly new, though. One has to wonder if Hill completely buys into his own hype of his quarterback.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus