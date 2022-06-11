Tyreek Hill makes surprising claim about Patrick Mahomes

Tyreek Hill’s latest praise of Tua Tagovailoa might come as his most surprising yet.

Hill on Friday debuted a new podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” and made some surprising claims in it. The Miami Dolphins wide receiver compared his previous quarterback in Kansas City, Patrick Mahomes, to his new one in Tua Tagovailoa. In Hill’s eyes, Tagovailoa is more accurate, and that is the way Hill likes it.

Tyreek Hill says that @Tua is a more accurate QB than @PatrickMahomes pic.twitter.com/LUbhp2n8YK — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2022

Hill had a lot to say in the podcast, and quite a bit of it was him trying to assert his importance to his quarterbacks. At one point, he remarked that he wanted everyone to remember how much easier he made life for Mahomes.

.@cheetah also added he wants people to know how much easier he made on Patrick Mahomes to play QB: "He know that without the Cheetah on the field, he know that, ‘Hey, Pat you’re gonna have a long day today.'”pic.twitter.com/T9SsK9ptIc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2022

Hill continues to defend Tagovailoa with increasing frequency. The Miami Dolphins quarterback has been criticized and questioned over his arm strength and whether he will be able to make the most of Hill. Hill, for his part, has repeatedly stated that he has no worries about that.

The comparisons to Mahomes are certainly new, though. One has to wonder if Hill completely buys into his own hype of his quarterback.