Patrick Mahomes working out with 1 young NFL quarterback

After winning his second Super Bowl ring in four seasons, Patrick Mahomes is taking a young quarterback under his wing.

The Kansas City Chiefs star Mahomes was spotted this week working out with San Francisco 49ers QB Trey Lance in Los Angeles. UCLA freshman signal-caller Dante Moore posted an Instagram photo of the three of them together in the gym.

Looks like Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance and UCLA QB Dante Moore have been getting some work in together in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/Iqcfl6Hys0 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) April 10, 2023

Mahomes and Lance were also recently seen working out together in Texas (along with several other quarterbacks).

Patrick Mahomes, Trey Lance & a bunch of other QBs working out together at APEC in Fort Worth. Lance’s ankle looks pretty good here. Mahomes looks to be bulking. pic.twitter.com/r9EYIOIwxR — Jesse Morse, MD, MBA (@DrJesseMorse) April 10, 2023

The 22-year-old Lance has his work cut off for him to win back the 49ers’ starting job. He fractured his ankle just two games into the 2022 season and saw Brock Purdy eventually run away with the QB1 gig. While Purdy himself is also now recovering from an elbow injury, San Francisco added veteran Sam Darnold in free agency to muddy up the situation even further.

But the good news for Lance is that he appears to be showing some concrete improvement in his game this offseason. Having the multi-time NFL MVP Mahomes around to give him pointers on top of that can only help Lance.