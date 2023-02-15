Patrick Mahomes brought 1 awesome accessory to Super Bowl parade

The Kansas City Chiefs on Wednesday celebrated their Super Bowl LVII victory, and Patrick Mahomes arrived to the parade in style.

Mahomes brought his Super Bowl MVP trophy with him, but that wasn’t even his best accessory. He was also rocking a WWE championship belt around his waist.

Patrick Mahomes is an absolute vibe today : @BrittanyLynne pic.twitter.com/BpsRKZkk8M — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) February 15, 2023

Mahomes shared a photo of him posing with the same belt after he led the Chiefs to a thrilling 38-35 win over the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.

That is the look of a man who already has two Super Bowl titles, two Super Bowl MVP awards and two NFL MVP awards despite being more than two years away from his 30th birthday. Mahomes has earned the right to drape himself in as much swag as he wants. The real question is whether he wore his lucky underwear to Wednesday’s celebration.