Patrick Peterson signs with surprising team in free agency

Patrick Peterson is still looking for his first career Super Bowl ring, and with the team that he just signed with, he will probably have to keep looking.

The eight-time Pro Bowl cornerback Peterson has agreed to a free agent deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Peterson is getting a two-year contract from the Steelers as he would like to play for at least two more seasons, Schefter adds.

After playing for ten seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, Peterson, now 32, signed with the Minnesota Vikings before the 2021 season. He started in all 17 games for Minnesota in 2022, recording five interceptions and 15 passes defended (both tops on the team).

Though the Steelers still have not had a losing season under coach Mike Tomlin, they are far from a Super Bowl contender. Their offense is suspect at best, and their defense (while better) still only ranked as a middle-of-the-pack unit last season. But none of that seems to bother Peterson, and he will certainly add some flair to the Pittsburgh roster.