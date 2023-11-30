Patrick Surtain II reveals intriguing career goal

Patrick Surtain II has established himself as an All-Pro cornerback with the Denver Broncos, but he does not seem to be satisfied with that alone.

In an appearance in NFL Network’s “The Insiders” podcast, Surtain said he would be eager to try to play wide receiver and become a two-way player if the opportunity was offered to him.

#Broncos star Patrick Surtain II: All-Pro cornerback … and future wide receiver? “If there were a time and an opportunity to get those offensive snaps, I would definitely be there.” 👀 📺📱💻 Full episode of The Insiders is on-demand now on #NFLPlus: https://t.co/uRBQKZq36O pic.twitter.com/YlGGhnrw4b — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 30, 2023

“Couple weeks ago, I was acting like I was lining up at receiver and doing some releases and some routes, and I was trying to get (coach Sean Payton)’s attention. He looked, but he kind of brushed me off in a way,” Surtain admitted. “If there was a time and opportunity to get those offensive snaps, I would definitely be there. I’ve always wanted to be an offensive player growing up, so if I always get a time or a chance to play offense, I would do so.”

Surtain does have seven interceptions through parts of three NFL seasons, so he has proven his playmaking ability. Things are very different on the other side of the ball, but the NFL has seen two-way players in the past, and one even managed it in college at a high level this season.

Surtain’s hope does not appear set to come true anytime soon, but the idea is out there if Sean Payton is listening.