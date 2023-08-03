 Skip to main content
Broncos defensive star had most appropriate thigh pads in the NFL

August 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Patrick Surtain II signing autographs

Jul 29, 2023; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos cornerback Pat Surtain II (2) following training camp the Centura Health Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is doing a great job of establishing his own personal brand in a perfect way.

Surtain was wearing special leg pads during his training camp workouts on Wednesday. They depicted a PlayStation controller, but not just any sort — a PS2 controller.

Obviously, the PS2 label matches Surtain’s initials. Maybe he was doing it for a promotion or maybe he just thought it was cool, but it’s tough to argue with how fun it is. Sadly, there’s zero chance we’ll see it in an actual game, since it would violate NFL uniform rules.

Surtain is heading into his third NFL season. He is already an All-Pro and his work ethic has endeared him to Denver fans, regardless of his fashion choices.

