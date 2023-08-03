Broncos defensive star had most appropriate thigh pads in the NFL

Denver Broncos cornerback Patrick Surtain II is doing a great job of establishing his own personal brand in a perfect way.

Surtain was wearing special leg pads during his training camp workouts on Wednesday. They depicted a PlayStation controller, but not just any sort — a PS2 controller.

Pat Surtain with the PlayStation controller leg pad 🎮 🔥 pic.twitter.com/yLfoVgSwfb — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) July 31, 2023

Obviously, the PS2 label matches Surtain’s initials. Maybe he was doing it for a promotion or maybe he just thought it was cool, but it’s tough to argue with how fun it is. Sadly, there’s zero chance we’ll see it in an actual game, since it would violate NFL uniform rules.

Surtain is heading into his third NFL season. He is already an All-Pro and his work ethic has endeared him to Denver fans, regardless of his fashion choices.