Patrick Surtain II explains why he ignored NFLPA request to skip minicamp

Offseason minicamps have become a hot button issue in the NFL this offseason, with the NFLPA urging players to skip many workouts. That advice was even extended to rookies ahead of their minicamps, though early evidence indicated that few followed that advice.

The reason for that is pretty simple, and is succinctly summed up by Denver Broncos first-round pick Patrick Surtain II: they felt they couldn’t afford to miss out.

Pat Surtain II on ignoring union's wish for rookies to skip minicamp: "I was going to come up here and play regardless. I'm a rookie. I feel like I don't have that bit of advantage yet for me to … miss minicamp. I have no proven ability to miss minicamp." #9sports — Mike Klis (@MikeKlis) May 14, 2021

This is the split the NFLPA will run into throughout these camps. It’s simpler for star players and veterans to advocate this position. Their jobs are secure, and they know how things work at this point in their careers. For rookies or fringe players, things are a lot different, and they need every chance they can get to impress their coaches.

Interestingly, the Broncos are at the center of some of the controversy regarding this, which Surtain has likely been paying attention to.