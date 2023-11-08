Patriots bench key player for game against Colts

JC Jackson had several issues with the Los Angeles Chargers before the team gave up on him, and it sounds like those problems have continued for the star cornerback in New England.

The Patriots have benched Jackson for their Week 10 game against the Indianapolis Colts in Germany, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports. Jackson is not expected to travel overseas with the team.

#Patriots CB JC Jackson is not expected to travel with the team to Germany for their game against the #Colts, sources tell me and @MikeGarafolo. With questions about his reliability, the decision was made to have him stay home, get through the bye and return in a better place. pic.twitter.com/kNdbeI9RLs — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 8, 2023

The decision from Bill Belichick comes after Jackson, a starting cornerback, was not on the field for New England’s first several defensive series in last week’s 23-20 loss to the Washington Commanders. Cornerback Jack Jones was also inexplicably absent for the start of the game. Jeff Howe of The Athletic reported that the two corners began the game on the bench “due to recent performance issues.”

Patriots cornerbacks J.C. Jackson and Jack Jones opened the game against the Commanders on the bench today due to recent performance issues, per sources. Both entered the game later. — Jeff Howe (@jeffphowe) November 5, 2023

Jackson refused take questions from reporters after the game, only telling the media “I’m not talking.” Jones gathered his things and left the locker room before anyone could ask him anything.

Bill Belichick avoided questions about Jackson and Jones seemingly being benched, only repeatedly telling reporters that “they all played.”

Now that Jackson has been left home for the Germany trip, it is even more obvious that Belichick is not pleased with the 27-year-old.

Jackson’s NFL career began when he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He improved each season and eventually became the team’s top cornerback, making the Pro Bowl in 2021. Jackson parlayed that success into a massive 5-year, $82.5 million free-agent contract with the Chargers prior to the 2022 season.

Jackson was benched for poor play in Week 6 last year. He then suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7 and missed the remainder of the season. He reportedly had issues with Chargers coaches this season and was benched for poor play again, which led to him calling the team out. L.A. then decided to cut ties with Jackson by trading him to New England for a swap of late-round draft picks.

Chargers general manager Tom Telesco reportedly apologized to the team over the way Jackson’s tenure in L.A. unfolded. We doubt Belichick will do the same to his players, though it may be warranted.