Everyone made the same joke about Patriots possibly adding Calvin Ridley

The New England Patriots have been linked to free agent wide receiver Calvin Ridley. The signing hasn’t even happened yet, but fans are already cracking jokes about the potential move.

The Patriots have reportedly offered Ridley a contract but remain in competition with his last team, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

On last check: #Patriots are still opting to keep a deal on the table for WR Calvin Ridley, at this time, per source. https://t.co/oBMgIbP1Jl — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 12, 2024

Ridley is more than a year removed from his 2022 suspension for betting on NFL games. Fans saw the humor in Ridley potentially joining a roster that already has Kayshon Boutte, a Patriots receiver who was arrested in January for charges related to online gambling.

Calvin Ridley and Kayshon Boutte cooking up parlays in the Patriots locker room pic.twitter.com/DXuXvxWrRp — Noah Pires (@NoahPires_) March 12, 2024

Ridley 🤝 Boutte Name a better gambling WR core https://t.co/8nMqfobDO3 — Sal Salami (@TheProp_Father) March 12, 2024

Calvin Ridley and Kayshon Boutte would either bankrupt or fund the expansion of Plainridge casino — Ian (@ian_w_b) March 12, 2024

You better buy stock in draft kings if the patriots have Calvin Ridley and Boutte — HoppyFrog (@TheHoppyFrog22) March 11, 2024

Boutte was selected by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He played in just five games for New England as a rookie, making two catches for 19 yards.

Gambling issues aside, Ridley could potentially be a strong addition to what was an uninspiring Patriots offense last season. Ridley played in all 17 games for the Jaguars, leading the team in receiving yards (1,016) and receiving touchdowns (8).

The Patriots, who hold the third pick in the upcoming NFL draft, are expected to select a new quarterback for next season. Ridley could prove to be a worthwhile gamble for a New England team in need of offensive playmakers.