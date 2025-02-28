Matthew Stafford reportedly made 1 sacrifice to stick with Rams

Matthew Stafford has reached an agreement to remain with the Los Angeles Rams for at least another season, and it sounds like the star quarterback made at least one sacrifice in the process.
Stafford and the Rams agreed to a restructured contract on Friday. The team announced the news by sharing a couple of posts on social media that made it clear Stafford will be back in 2025.
While the details of the new deal have not yet surfaced, Stafford appears to have given the Rams a discount. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, Stafford took less money from L.A. than he could have gotten from a different team.
Stafford was initially set to make $23 million next season with very little guaranteed money. The Rams had given him permission to speak with other teams in case the two sides could not come to an agreement, but that was always unlikely.
One report on Friday claimed at least two teams were willing to offer Stafford $90 million in guaranteed money over the next two seasons. Those teams will now have to look elsewhere for quarterback help.
Stafford completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 3,762 yards and 20 touchdowns this past season. The Rams won the NFC West and beat the Minnesota Vikings in the Wild Card round of the playoffs.