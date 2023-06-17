Patriots CB arrested at airport for having weapons in his luggage

The summer break between NFL minicamps and training camps has earned an ominous nickname over the years. It’s often referred to as “arrest season” because players frequently find themselves in trouble with the law. And such was the case for New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones on Friday.

The 25-year-old Jones was arrested at Boston’s Logan Airport after Massachusetts State Police say two firearms were found in his travel luggage.

Mike Reiss of ESPN reports that Jones will be arraigned at East Boston District Court next week and his bail will be set at $50,000. State Police say he will be charged with two of the following offenses: “Possession of a concealed weapon in a secure area of the airport, possession of ammunition without a firearm identification card, unlawful possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm and possession of a large-capacity feeding device.”

“We have been notified that Jack Jones was arrested at Logan Airport earlier today. We are in the process of gathering more information and will not be commenting further at this time,” a Patriots spokesman said.

The Patriots selected Jones in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He appeared in 13 games (two starts) as a rookie, recording 30 tackles (three for a loss), one forced fumble, six passes defensed, two interceptions, and one touchdown. However, his debut season was cut short in December when he was suspended by the team.

During OTAs, head coach Bill Belichick refused to divulge what led to Jones’ suspension, simply stating that it was in the past. However, reports at the time suggested Jones was suspended for missing rehabilitation appointments.

Jones had taken some first-team reps this spring.