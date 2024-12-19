Patriots star has setback after return from blood clot issue

New England Patriots defensive tackle Christian Barmore worked his way back from a significant health issue this year, but he is once again being shut down.

Barmore missed the start of the season after he was hospitalized with blood clots and had to undergo treatment. He then returned in Week 11.

On Thursday, the Patriots issued a statement announcing that Barmore has “experienced some recurring symptoms that required further evaluation.” Barmore has again been placed on the reserve non-football illness list.

Statement from the New England Patriots on Christian Barmore: https://t.co/CBBQvCJSmi pic.twitter.com/4TkZmz1nyW — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 19, 2024

Barmore has played in four games since returning on Nov. 17. He has 6 total tackles and a sack.

Barmore is one of New England’s best defensive players. He signed a 4-year, $83 million extension this offseason. The 25-year-old had the best season of his young career last year with 16 quarterback hits and 8.5 sacks, which were both career-highs.