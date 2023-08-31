Patriots claim former college star QB off waivers

The New England Patriots have made another noteworthy quarterback move ahead of the 2023 season.

Former Ole Miss star Matt Corral has been claimed off waivers by the Patriots, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media.

Corral was waived by the Carolina Panthers, who were reportedly hoping he would clear waivers so they could sign him to their practice squad. The Patriots squandered those plans.

Mac Jones will once again enter the season as New England’s starting quarterback, but the No. 2 job appears up for grabs. The Patriots waived both Bailey Zappe and rookie Malik Cunningham on Tuesday. Both players cleared waivers and signed practice-squad deals with New England.

Zappe has been viewed as the favorite to secure the primary backup job behind Jones, but the addition of Corral may complicate things for the former Western Kentucky star.

Corral was drafted by the Panthers in the third round last year and was once viewed as a solid NFL prospect. He had 64 total touchdowns between his junior and senior seasons at Ole Miss before suffering a serious leg injury in the 2022 Sugar Bowl.