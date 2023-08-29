 Skip to main content
Patriots stun fans with surprising quarterback roster moves

August 29, 2023
by Larry Brown
Bailey Zappe ready to throw

Aug 11, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Bailey Zappe (4) looks to throw the ball against the New York Giants during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots left fans stunned on Tuesday with some surprising moves they made.

The Patriots cut both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. The moves left them with Mac Jones as their only quarterback on the roster.

So what is going on? Are the Patriots confident that Jones will be an iron man who can’t get hurt? Not at all.

New England is likely hoping both players will clear waivers so that the team can bring them back to their practice squad.

Zappe was a fourth-round pick by New England last year and saw action in four games, including two starts. He passed for 781 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Pats went 2-0 in his starts.

Cunningham signed with New England as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. He has played wide receiver and on special teams in addition to quarterback during training camp. He left many fans impressed with his play.

Not only did the Pats waive Zappe and Cunningham on Tuesday, but they also waived quarterback Trace McSorley on Monday. A team might be able to jam up the Patriots’ plans by placing a waiver claim on Zappe, who was New England’s presumed backup.

Bailey ZappeMalik CunninghamNew England Patriots
