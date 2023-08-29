Patriots stun fans with surprising quarterback roster moves

The New England Patriots left fans stunned on Tuesday with some surprising moves they made.

The Patriots cut both Bailey Zappe and Malik Cunningham. The moves left them with Mac Jones as their only quarterback on the roster.

So what is going on? Are the Patriots confident that Jones will be an iron man who can’t get hurt? Not at all.

New England is likely hoping both players will clear waivers so that the team can bring them back to their practice squad.

Per source, I can confirm the Patriots have waived Malik Cunningham. They're hoping to get both Zappe and Cunningham on the practice squad. — Karen Guregian (@kguregian) August 29, 2023

Zappe was a fourth-round pick by New England last year and saw action in four games, including two starts. He passed for 781 yards, 5 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. The Pats went 2-0 in his starts.

Cunningham signed with New England as an undrafted free agent out of Louisville. He has played wide receiver and on special teams in addition to quarterback during training camp. He left many fans impressed with his play.

Not only did the Pats waive Zappe and Cunningham on Tuesday, but they also waived quarterback Trace McSorley on Monday. A team might be able to jam up the Patriots’ plans by placing a waiver claim on Zappe, who was New England’s presumed backup.