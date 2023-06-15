Report reveals where Patriots stand with DeAndre Hopkins following visit

The New England Patriots hosted wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins for a free agent visit on Thursday, and by all indications, things went very well.

Hopkins left the team facility without a contract, according to Jeff Howe of The Athletic. However, Hopkins is still in the area, and the Patriots are “making a push” to sign him.

The Patriots certainly sound eager to get something done with Hopkins. There is evidence that the visit went well, as Hopkins posted an Instagram picture of himself posing with Patriots pass rusher Matthew Judon during the visit.

There were certainly some issues that were seen as possible impediments to the Patriots and Hopkins reaching a deal, but they do not appear to be relevant anymore. The question may be whether Hopkins wants to leave the door open to visit with other teams, but if not, a deal with New England seems increasingly likely.