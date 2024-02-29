Report: Patriots have made big decision on Mac Jones

The New England Patriots have yet to say publicly whether they intend to bring Mac Jones back next season, but it sounds like a decision has been reached internally.

The Patriots are planning to trade Jones, according to a report from MassLive.com. As they continue to evaluate the top quarterback prospects in the upcoming NFL Draft, the Patriots are planning to use the No. 3 overall pick on a player at the position.

With Caleb Williams a virtual lock to be taken first overall, the Patriots will likely wind up with either Jayden Daniels or Drake Maye. There is a chance the player they take will not start right away, however. Even in that scenario, Jones is unlikely to remain in New England.

The MassLive.com report also claims the Patriots plan to sign a veteran quarterback in free agency and are in “no rush” to play a rookie. Director of player personnel Eliot Wolf was with the Green Bay Packers when Aaron Rodgers sat behind Brett Favre, and everyone knows how that worked out. The Packers then drafted Jordan Love and had him ride the bench for a few seasons behind Rodgers. Love finally started for Green Bay in 2023 and had a great year.

Some have wondered if the Patriots could keep Jones to serve as a bridge option. The former Alabama star is still inexpensive as he enters the fourth year of his rookie contract, but even the new regime in New England seems to feel that a fresh start would be best.

Jones is only 25 and should have an opportunity to revive his career elsewhere. Things simply may have reached the point of no return with him in New England, even with Bill Belichick no longer in the picture.