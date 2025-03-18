Patriots reportedly did not pursue DK Metcalf for notable reason

The New England Patriots have been in desperate need of a top wide receiver for several seasons, but it sounds like they are being quite selective in their pursuit of one.

DK Metcalf was linked to the Patriots numerous times before he was traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers earlier this month. There was also talk of New England trying to sign Davante Adams, who wound up with the Los Angeles Rams. According to Tom E. Curran of NBC Sports Boston, the Patriots had reservations about adding either player to their roster.

In a column he published on Monday breaking down the current state of the Patriots’ offense, Curran wrote that the team has been “exceedingly wary of the negative impact a demanding veteran wideout could have on Maye.” That apparently is why New England did not make much of an effort to acquire Metcalf or Adams.

Nov 8, 2020; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (14) walks off the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Bills Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Of course, the Patriots have also had issues convincing top wide receivers to play for them. They were reportedly willing to offer Chris Godwin much more than the former Pro Bowl wideout accepted to remain with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If the Patriots are truly trying to avoid adding a “demanding veteran wideout” to the mix, they may not have many options. They have not done an effective job at drafting and developing wide receivers in recent years, though that was under the Bill Belichick regime. Perhaps Mike Vrabel will have more luck.

New England might have a solution in mind with the No. 4 overall pick in the draft, but their wide receiver room is still lacking. If they can’t find a way to address that this offseason, Maye will have a difficult time making a second-year leap.