Report: 1 team ‘hopeful’ they can sign DeAndre Hopkins

DeAndre Hopkins appears to be in no rush to make a decision in free agency, but at least one team is optimistic about their chances of signing the Pro Bowl wide receiver.

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler said on “SportsCenter” Sunday that the New England Patriots believe they had a “really productive visit” with Hopkins earlier this week. While some have wondered if Hopkins is using the Pats to boost his market, Fowler says the interest seems genuine on both sides.

“He showed up early in the morning and was there late into the afternoon, spent part of the night in New England there, spent significant time in the building with Bill Belichick,” Fowler said, via Bleacher Report’s Tyler Conway. “I’m told there is significant mutual respect between Hopkins, the player, and the Hall of Fame coach in (Bill) Belichick. So, they’re hopeful, certainly. He knows the interest is high and Hopkins gave the impression he’s certainly intrigued, interested in playing with New England.”

Hopkins also met with the Tennessee Titans, and that visit is said to have gone well just like the one in New England.

Former Patriots defensive back Jason McCourty said on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” earlier this week that some current players in New England “feel really good” about the way Hopkins’ visit went. McCourty cited Hopkins’ legitimate interest in wanting to play for Bill Belichick.

Hopkins almost certainly wants to play for a contender, and an argument can be made that the Patriots are not quite there yet. There was another obstacle that many thought would stand in the way of Hopkins signing with New England, but that no longer seems relevant.

At this stage in his career, the 31-year-old Hopkins likely has no problem sitting out practices while he contemplates his future. The process could drag on for a while longer.