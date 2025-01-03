Patriots player goes viral for ill-advised message to booing fans

The New England Patriots have been arguably the worst team in the NFL this season, and another one of their players is tired of hearing about it from fans.

The Patriots fell to 3-13 on the season with their 40-7 home loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. There were plenty of boos from the fans at Gillette Stadium during the game. There were also some “fire Mayo” chants from those who believe head coach Jerod Mayo needs to go.

During a Friday morning appearance on WEEI’s “The Greg Hill Show,” Patriots linebacker Jahlani Tavai was asked about fans in New England being so vocal with their frustrations. Tavai did not exactly take the “we need to play better” route.

“I was frustrated. I definitely think I told a fan to quiet down in a non-polite way,” Tavai said. “There’s a reason why they’re fans. Everybody can say what they think we should be doing but in the long end they’re not qualified to do what Mayo’s doing or whatever the Pats are doing. I appreciate them at times, but sometimes they just gotta know their place and understand that it’s a work in progress. Rome wasn’t built in one day.”

Tavai mentioned how the Detroit Lions won three games the season Dan Campbell took over as head coach in 2021 and have since become one of the best teams in football. A big difference is that all three of Detroit’s wins in 2021 came over the final six weeks of the season. The Patriots have lost six straight and are currently playing their worst football of the year.

What does Tavai think of some of his teammates being frustrated with fans 'booing'? Should fans "Know their place"? #NFL @WEEI pic.twitter.com/P2BrK2Ovcm — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 3, 2025

Host Chris Curtis supported the fans who have booed the Patriots, noting that those fans are still spending money and showing up to games. Tavai did not change his stance.

“They can do that. They can do that, and then I, as a player, can tell them the same thing,” Tavai said. “I’m the one breaking my back right now so, what, I don’t have an opinion?”

Curtis reacts to Tavai's take on the fans!

Do the fans that show up, earn the right to express their displeasure? #nfl @WEEI pic.twitter.com/4vs1FufbUE — The Greg Hill Show (@TheGregHillShow) January 3, 2025

Tavai is in his fourth season with the Patriots. His comments were similar to the ones Deatrich Wise Jr. made earlier in the week, when the veteran defensive lineman called fans in New England “spoiled” and defended Mayo.

Patriots fans were certainly spoiled with their six Super Bowl wins during the Tom Brady/Bill Belichick era. That does not mean they have to sit there quietly when players do not appear to be giving 100 percent effort, which is what happened last Saturday against the Chargers.

The silver lining from last week’s loss is that the Patriots currently hold the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. Most fans want them to lose their season finale against the Buffalo Bills and then execute a four-step plan during the offseason. They may now want to see cutting Tavai added as a fifth step.