Patriots fans have 4-step plan for fixing team this offseason

The New England Patriots got some good news on Sunday without even having to play a game.

The New York Giants, Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars all won their Week 17 games on Sunday. Entering Week 17, the Giants were the only 2-win team left in the league, which had them in position to receive the No. 1 pick in the 2025 draft. However, with the Giants beating the Colts 45-33, the Patriots moved up to the No. 1 slot due to them having the weakest schedule.

The Patriots hold the first overall draft pick in the 2025 NFL draft. pic.twitter.com/Ecj6mBso9e — Savage (@SavageSports_) December 29, 2024

The Patriots control their own destiny, meaning if they lose in their Week 18 game against the Bills, they will secure the top spot.

If they end up with the top pick, would the Patriots take a quarterback and trade Drake Maye? Or would they keep Maye and possibly trade down?

Most Patriots fans seem to agree that the team should keep Maye and trade down to take someone else, such as Travis Hunter.

Here is the plan many Patriots fans think the team should follow if they get the No. 1 pick:

– Trade No. 1 pick and keep Drake Maye

– Draft Travis Hunter

– Sign wide receiver Tee Higgins

– Fire Jerod Mayo

As a bonus, the team could like to hire another former Patriots linebacker, Mike Vrabel.

Patriots fans think those moves will help turn around the organization in a hurry.

Drake Maye, Tee Higgins, Travis Hunter, and Mike Vrabel as HC on the Patriots next season would feed families. — Thomas Carrieri (@Thomas_Carrieri) December 29, 2024

Patriots have the 1st Overall Pick Drake Maye is a top 5 QB Tee Higgins is my WR1 next year Patriots playoffs next season Mayo getting fired after the Bills game gimme a second to take this in. 🥹

pic.twitter.com/OpgBfpXToN — Drake 10 (@DrakesPats) December 29, 2024

The Drake Maye led Patriots after we draft Travis Hunter, sign Tee Higgins and get some offensive line help pic.twitter.com/rYU1fKiVNr — Boston Sports Enjoyer (@DeversEnjoyer) December 29, 2024

Of course, the only thing that could mess up that plan would be the Patriots winning their game against the Bills in Week 18. Will New England spoil things by winning their fourth game?