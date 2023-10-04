Patriots reunite with Pro Bowl CB via trade

The New England Patriots suddenly have a major need at the cornerback position, and they are hoping one of their former Pro Bowl players can help address it.

The Patriots on Wednesday acquired cornerback JC Jackson in a trade with the Los Angeles Chargers. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the two teams will swap 6th- and 7th-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The #Patriots and #Chargers will swap 2025 6th and 7th rounders, sources say. https://t.co/LHfmbBxTb6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 4, 2023

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network adds that the Chargers will pay the majority of Jackson’s salary for this season to help facilitate the deal.

Patriots rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has been one of the few bright spots for the team this season, suffered a shoulder injury during Sunday’s loss to the Dallas Cowboys. He is expected to miss the remainder of the season.

Jackson’s NFL career began when he signed with the Patriots as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He improved each season and eventually became the team’s top cornerback, making the Pro Bowl in 2021. Jackson parlayed that success into a massive 5-year, $82.5 million free-agent contract with the Chargers prior to the 2022 season.

It has been all downhill since for Jackson. The 27-year-old was benched for poor play in Week 6 last year. He then suffered a ruptured patellar tendon in Week 7 and missed the remainder of the season.

Things have not gone any better for Jackson this season. He was benched in Week 3 after playing poorly for the Chargers in their first two games of the season. Jackson then had a warrant issued for his arrest last week. That did not stop him from calling out the Chargers for benching him.

Jackson was obviously a much better fit in New England than he turned out to be with the Chargers. Bill Belichick is hoping that remains the case.