Patriots eyeing 1 specific QB with No. 3 pick?

The New England Patriots are expected to pick a quarterback with the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft. The big question is which of the top four quarterbacks they will target depending on availability and their own scouting.

We may have a hint regarding the Patriots’ thinking. There was significant buzz at various pro days that the Patriots are hopeful of landing Michigan’s JJ McCarthy at No. 3, according to Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda. In addition, top Patriots executive Eliot Wolf is said to be “pushing hard” for McCarthy.

This may ultimately be determined by who the Washington Commanders select No. 2. Caleb Williams is expected to go first, but both McCarthy and Jayden Daniels have been linked to the Commanders. There have been some recent hints that they may be leaning toward one over the other.

This is also the latest report suggesting that Drake Maye might end up being the fourth quarterback taken, as has been suggested elsewhere. That would be a surprise relative to where he was perceived to be at the start of the process, but McCarthy has been gathering hype for weeks now, and it does not appear to be slowing down.