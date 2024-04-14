Patriots host another top QB prospect for pre-draft visit

The New England Patriots are completing their set of pre-draft interviews with every quarterback that has a chance of falling to them at No. 3.

The Patriots are hosting Michigan’s JJ McCarthy for dinner on Sunday night and have an official visit scheduled for Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Patriots have already hosted both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels for similar visits.

The #Patriots are having dinner with Michigan QB J.J. McCarthy tonight and will host him on a visit Monday in Foxborough, per source. New England — which owns the No. 3 pick — previously hosted North Carolina’s Drake Maye and LSU’s Jayden Daniels. Now, more time with McCarthy. pic.twitter.com/qpc3BE0d0g — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 14, 2024

In other words, it is anyone’s guess who the Patriots might target at No. 3, as they are not giving us any hints. Most believe it will be a quarterback, and no matter what happens ahead of them, they will have at least two to pick from.

Interestingly, there are some rumors that one of the aforementioned quarterbacks would prefer not to land with the Patriots. Some might think that the Patriots hosting McCarthy last might be an indication of their preferences, but we probably should not read too much into that, either.