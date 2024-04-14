 Skip to main content
Patriots host another top QB prospect for pre-draft visit

April 14, 2024
by Grey Papke
Patriots helmet on the bench

Aug 10, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; A New England Patriots helmet sits on the sideline during the first half against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots are completing their set of pre-draft interviews with every quarterback that has a chance of falling to them at No. 3.

The Patriots are hosting Michigan’s JJ McCarthy for dinner on Sunday night and have an official visit scheduled for Monday, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The Patriots have already hosted both Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels for similar visits.

In other words, it is anyone’s guess who the Patriots might target at No. 3, as they are not giving us any hints. Most believe it will be a quarterback, and no matter what happens ahead of them, they will have at least two to pick from.

Interestingly, there are some rumors that one of the aforementioned quarterbacks would prefer not to land with the Patriots. Some might think that the Patriots hosting McCarthy last might be an indication of their preferences, but we probably should not read too much into that, either.

