pixel 1
header
Sunday, March 15, 2020

Report: Patriots working to keep Devin McCourty for rest of his career

March 15, 2020
by Grey Papke

The New England Patriots continue to make moves to keep key parts of their defense together.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Patriots are hard at work on a new deal for veteran safety Devin McCourty that would keep him with the team for the remainder of his career.

McCourty was set to become a free agent, but the Patriots keeping hold of his twin brother Jason was probably a factor here. The two have loved playing together and this will keep that arrangement in place. Devin McCourty has been with the Patriots since he was drafted in 2010, and it sounds like he’s very close to becoming a Patriot for life.


JOIN THOUSANDS OF SPORTS FANS
Download the LBS app on your iOS device here
Like and Follow LBS on Facebook here
Follow on Twitter for all our stories here

Read more LBS stories:

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast

Comments

comments powered by Disqus