Report: Patriots working to keep Devin McCourty for rest of his career

The New England Patriots continue to make moves to keep key parts of their defense together.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media, the Patriots are hard at work on a new deal for veteran safety Devin McCourty that would keep him with the team for the remainder of his career.

The #Patriots continue to do business in advance of the league year, as sources say they are working hard on a deal to keep S Devin McCourty in New England for the rest of his career. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 15, 2020

McCourty was set to become a free agent, but the Patriots keeping hold of his twin brother Jason was probably a factor here. The two have loved playing together and this will keep that arrangement in place. Devin McCourty has been with the Patriots since he was drafted in 2010, and it sounds like he’s very close to becoming a Patriot for life.