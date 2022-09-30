Patriots reveal Mac Jones’ official status for Week 4

Mac Jones stunned the media when he was present at the start of practice on Friday, but the New England Patriots quarterback is going to miss at least one game with his ankle injury.

The Patriots have ruled Jones out for Sunday’s game against the Green Bay Packers. Veteran Brian Hoyer will start in his place.

Jones suffered what has been described as a severe ankle injury in last week’s loss to the Baltimore Ravens. While ESPN’s Adam Schefter said the injury is one that would result in surgery for many people, there have been some conflicting reports.

Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald reported on Friday that Jones has been responding well to treatment. Jones also told teammates earlier in the week not to count him out for the Packers game, but it sounds like he was being overly optimistic.

If Jones does, in fact, have a high ankle sprain, he could be looking at a multi-week absence. The Patriots are known for keeping injury information close to the vest, so they will continue to provide as little information as possible.